Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Express Company $AXP

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key American Express News

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American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $331.47 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $239.27 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $227.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.01). American Express had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $367.00 to $323.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $393.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Express

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,704.09. The trade was a 46.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock worth $26,114,366. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

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