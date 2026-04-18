ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc $EMO Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,590 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 650,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter.

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ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of EMO opened at $48.40 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

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