CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 422,762 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $50,169,166.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 825,894 shares in the company, valued at $98,008,840.98. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $309,027,834.98.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $26,977,723.50.

On Friday, April 17th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60.

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CRWV opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a PE ratio of -36.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $187.00.

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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