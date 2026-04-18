Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $160.00 target price on Repligen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.36.

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Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.66 and a twelve month high of $175.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $146.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The company had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

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Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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