Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) CEO Sells $14,500.00 in Stock

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Eran Ophir sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,987.50. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eran Ophir also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 1st, Eran Ophir sold 5,625 shares of Compugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $12,431.25.

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $266.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.55. Compugen had a return on equity of 55.68% and a net margin of 48.57%.The business had revenue of $67.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Compugen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 346.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

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Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery company that leverages proprietary computational discovery platforms to identify novel immuno-oncology targets and biomarkers. The company combines large-scale biological datasets with machine learning algorithms to generate and validate new therapeutic and diagnostic candidates. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Compugen also maintains a presence in the United States to support its clinical development and commercial collaborations.

Compugen’s predictive discovery engine scans complex biological systems in silico to reveal previously unrecognized pathways and immune checkpoints involved in cancer progression.

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