Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.97 and traded as low as GBX 190.80. Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 197.60, with a volume of 2,882,926 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cairn Homes from GBX 200 to GBX 245 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cairn Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 245.

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Cairn Homes Trading Up 2.5%

About Cairn Homes

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72.

(Get Free Report)

Cairn Homes plc, a holding company, operates as a home and community builder in Ireland. The company engages in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. It also provides financial services. Cairn Homes plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

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