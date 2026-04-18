Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.68 and traded as low as C$18.37. Spin Master shares last traded at C$18.70, with a volume of 189,390 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.22.

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Spin Master Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$818.82 million during the quarter. Spin Master had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.1361829 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is -23.66%.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a children’s entertainment company operating in the roughly $100 billion global toy industry. The company creates, designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products, brands, and entertainment properties across four key categories (outdoor, boys, preschool and girls, and activities games and puzzles and plush). Spin Master has increased brand awareness via homegrown brands including Paw Patrol, Rusty Rivets, and Bakugan but has leaned on a robust acquisition strategy to reach adjacent markets through tie-ups like Rubik’s, Swimways, and Cardinal Games.

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