Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and traded as low as $52.00. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF shares last traded at $52.84, with a volume of 94,830 shares traded.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,543,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after purchasing an additional 167,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,658.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,858,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,679,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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