Northern Frontier (CVE:FFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northern Frontier Corp (CVE:FFF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Northern Frontier shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 149,000 shares trading hands.

Northern Frontier Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About Northern Frontier

(Get Free Report)

Northern Frontier Corp., formerly Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a Canada-based provider of civil construction, excavation, fabrication and maintenance services to the industrial industry. The Company provides bulk water transfer services, and installs and dismantles remote workforce lodging and modular offices. The Company operates through three segments: Civil, Logistics, and Facilities. The Civil segment provides construction and excavation services to the industrial industry, primarily in the in situ Oil Sands region south of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Frontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.