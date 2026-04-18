BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.61. BioSyent shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 5,372 shares.

BioSyent Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. It offers Tibella, a hormone replacement therapy consisting of tibolone; Inofolic, a natural health product to address polycystic ovarian syndrome symptoms; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by aging, menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; and Gelclair, a gel formulated to aid the pain or oral mucositis.

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