APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $46.89 and last traded at $46.6380, with a volume of 8411796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APG

APi Group Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.APi Group’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 114,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $4,933,316.08. Following the sale, the director owned 10,633,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,530,749.60. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 100,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $4,469,338.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,706,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,996,266.60. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,682,000 shares of company stock valued at $152,333,385. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 105.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in APi Group by 1,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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