Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.94 and traded as low as GBX 2.80. Amphion Innovations shares last traded at GBX 3.09, with a volume of 149,383 shares.

Amphion Innovations Stock Up 3.0%

The firm has a market cap of £22.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Amphion Innovations

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Ampeak Energy is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects. Ampeak Energy owns the world’s flagship tidal stream project, MeyGen. Ampeak Energy is also the owner of the Uskmouth Power Station site that is being repurposed into a sustainable energy park, initially housing one of the UK’s largest battery energy storage projects. https://www.ampeak.energy

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