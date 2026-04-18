Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.02 and traded as low as GBX 1.70. Marechale Capital shares last traded at GBX 2, with a volume of 191,976 shares trading hands.

Marechale Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 417.01.

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Marechale Capital (LON:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 19th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marechale Capital had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 89.94%.

About Marechale Capital

Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice. It serves the high growth consumer brands, hospitality and leisure, clean energy, and technology companies. The company was formerly known as St Helen's Capital Plc.

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