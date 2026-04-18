Anoma Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (XAN)

Anoma (XAN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Anoma has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One Anoma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Anoma has a market cap of $17.70 million and $4.89 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Anoma

Anoma was first traded on September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00931679 USD and is down -4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $5,625,208.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

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