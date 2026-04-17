VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF $VFLO Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the period. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF accounts for 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 1.79% of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF worth $103,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

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VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

VFLO stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

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