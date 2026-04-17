Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 212,306 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,541,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,306 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,593.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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