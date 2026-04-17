United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of United Parcel Service worth $81,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3%
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service
Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nationwide RFID rollout: UPS completed a network‑wide RFID sensing implementation across its U.S. small‑package system, a multi‑hundred‑million dollar upgrade intended to replace manual barcode scans with real‑time visibility and improve delivery accuracy and efficiency. Investors view this as a structural improvement to margins and service reliability. United Parcel Service (UPS) Is Up 5.8% After Network-Wide RFID Rollout Across U.S. Operations
- Positive Sentiment: Technology coverage and analyst takeaways emphasize the RFID move as a meaningful operational advantage that can reduce manual labor, cut misdeliveries and unlock data for pricing/route optimization. This narrative is supporting upside sentiment. WSJ report on UPS RFID rollout
- Positive Sentiment: Same‑day delivery scaling: Roadie (a UPS company) and Centiro announced an integration to simplify same‑day delivery for retailers and 3PLs — a complementary move that supports growth in higher‑margin, time‑sensitive services. From Warehouse to Doorstep in Hours: Roadie and Centiro Simplify Same-Day Delivery for Retailers
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results context: UPS’s Jan quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (EPS $2.38 vs. $2.20 est.; revenue modestly above forecasts) but revenue was down year‑over‑year. The beat helps sentiment, but mixed top‑line trends keep some caution. MarketBeat UPS summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison and valuation debate: Recent pieces contrast UPS with peers (e.g., 3M) and examine whether UPS is a better buy today — useful for longer‑term investors but less likely to drive intraday moves. 3M vs. United Parcel Service
- Neutral Sentiment: Local franchise news: Transfer of a Pak Mail location in Austin is franchise‑level activity (Annex Brands) and has negligible impact on UPS’s national results. New Ownership of Pak Mail in Austin, Texas
- Negative Sentiment: Structural demand and cost concerns: Analysis pieces question whether parcel demand and labor costs will constrain upside, and note mixed multi‑year returns — these points feed caution among investors who worry upside is already priced in. Is It Time To Reassess UPS After Recent Parcel Demand Headlines And Mixed Returns?
- Negative Sentiment: Strategic critique: Commentators argue UPS (and FedEx) must move further up the e‑commerce value chain (e.g., marketplace integrations) to capture higher‑growth B2C share — a signal that additional strategic investments or partnerships may be required and could pressure margins in the near term. Commentary: FedEx and UPS need to move up the e-commerce food chain
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.03.
Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.
The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.
Further Reading
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