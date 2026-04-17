Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Sold by Shelton Wealth Management LLC

Shelton Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Transdigm Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,656. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 76,390 shares of company stock valued at $104,380,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Down 3.5%

TDG stock opened at $1,230.01 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,246.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,303.70. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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