iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,594,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $266,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,890 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after acquiring an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,597,000 after acquiring an additional 556,434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,993,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,130,000 after acquiring an additional 137,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,573,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,993,000 after acquiring an additional 84,650 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.39 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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