Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 162,230 Shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF $AVNM

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,230 shares during the quarter. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 29.47% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF worth $142,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 330,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AVNM opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.25. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The stock has a market cap of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns. AVNM was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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