Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $39,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $153.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $117.40 and a 1-year high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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