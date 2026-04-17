Mizuho Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Hold”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

Get TransUnion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Trading Up 1.1%

TransUnion stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $872,979. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.