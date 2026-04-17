Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q2 2027 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Flowserve from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.70.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.10. Flowserve has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 7.32%.Flowserve’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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