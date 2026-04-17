Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80.

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Iluka Resources Company Profile

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Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands company with operations spanning Australia, Sierra Leone and the United States. The company specializes in the exploration, mining and processing of zircon and titanium dioxide feedstocks, including ilmenite, rutile and synthetic rutile. Iluka’s products serve a broad range of end markets, notably ceramics, refractory, pigment and chemical applications, as well as emerging technology sectors requiring specialty minerals.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Iluka Resources operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing mine development, mineral separation and marketing to industrial customers worldwide.

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