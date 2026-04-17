Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $457.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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