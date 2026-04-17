Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry pieces highlight Micron’s exposure to the AI memory boom and position MU as a high-upside AI/data-center play, supporting longer-term revenue and margin upside. Beyond NVIDIA: 2 AI Chip Stocks Positioned for Big Upside in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: UBS and other coverage note persistent DRAM/NAND pricing strength; UBS reiterated a Buy and raised its price target, underscoring continued demand tailwinds for Micron. Does DRAM and NAND Memory Opportunities Assert Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) as a Top Data Center Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Micron reports dramatic margin expansion driven by AI demand (large gross-margin improvement y/y), which supports higher profitability and justifies richer valuations if cyclical strength persists. Can Micron’s Margin Expansion Continue Amid Strong AI Demand?
- Positive Sentiment: Micron has locked up advanced memory capacity via multi-year volume agreements through 2027 with hyperscalers/OEMs, giving revenue visibility and reducing inventory/price risk for that capacity. Micron Sells Out Advanced Memory To 2027 Raising Questions On Valuation
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces and deep-dive write-ups examine MU after recent volatility — these assess stretched multiples vs. cyclicality but don’t present immediate catalysts. A Look At Micron Technology (MU) Valuation After Recent Share Price Volatility
- Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s earnings/guide produced some chip-equipment weakness that weighed on the sector intraday, but longer-term equipment demand for advanced nodes remains a tailwind for memory suppliers. ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook (MU)
- Negative Sentiment: New regulatory filings show EVP Michael D. Cordano sold nearly $1.5M of MU stock, feeding immediate selling pressure and sparking headlines about insider exits. Monster insider trading alert for Micron (MU) stock
- Negative Sentiment: Additional high-profile insider sales (previous multimillion-dollar blocks) and cluster selling stories are amplifying profit-taking narratives, prompting short-term selling and analyst scrutiny. Micron’s (MU) Key Insider Sells $10.1M in Stock – Is This a Red Flag or Just Profit-Taking?
- Negative Sentiment: Market headlines note MU trading down and intraweek pullbacks as traders lock gains after a historic run, reinforcing short-term volatility risk. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling
Insider Transactions at Micron Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.61.
View Our Latest Analysis on MU
Micron Technology Price Performance
Micron Technology stock opened at $457.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.60.
Micron Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.83%.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
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