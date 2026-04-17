Frankly Finances LLC Purchases Shares of 19,860 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Frankly Finances LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Frankly Finances LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC opened at $66.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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