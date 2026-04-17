23,294 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Acquired by Frankly Finances LLC

Frankly Finances LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.5% of Frankly Finances LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 147,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $82.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.26.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.