Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,228 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 68.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 247.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTCT opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 362.45% and a net margin of 39.44%.The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $56,363.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,028.85. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,265 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $157,304.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 105,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,973.40. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,528. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule and biologic therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 1998, PTC has dedicated its efforts to addressing high unmet medical needs by targeting underlying genetic causes of disease. The company’s research platform emphasizes mechanisms such as nonsense suppression and RNA modulation, enabling the development of novel treatments for conditions with limited therapeutic options.

Among PTC’s approved products is Translarna (ataluren), a first-in-class therapy designed to treat nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in select markets.

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