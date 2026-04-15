Massachusetts Wealth Management Buys 145,855 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.64. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 473.91%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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