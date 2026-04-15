Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $296.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon agreed to acquire Globalstar for roughly $11.6–11.57B to accelerate its LEO/Direct‑to‑Device plan (Amazon Leo/Kuiper), a clear strategic push to challenge SpaceX’s Starlink and win mobile-phone partnerships. TechCrunch: Amazon to buy Globalstar
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction is upbeat: Citizens reiterated a $315 target (~26% upside) citing the Globalstar deal and surging AWS AI demand; BNP Paribas called the buy a “strategic positive” that accelerates Amazon’s satellite roadmap and Apple partnership. Benzinga: Citizens reiterates $315 target Benzinga: BNP Paribas on Globalstar
- Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and AI exposure remain core bulls — coverage highlights a potential ~$50B external revenue runway for Amazon’s AI chip/services and CEO Jassy’s comments that parts of AWS are “on fire.” This reinforces the growth case and premium multiples. Fool: Hidden $50B AI business
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory tone is constructive — FCC Chair Brendan Carr signaled an open-minded view of the Globalstar deal, lowering regulatory risk for the transaction. Benzinga: FCC chair nod
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed estimates/targets amid broader macro and geopolitical uncertainty — Stifel lowered its target to $294 (still a buy), and other shops have varied targets, keeping a range of views. Benzinga: Stifel lowers target
- Neutral Sentiment: Deal execution risks remain practical: analysts note the Globalstar purchase strengthens spectrum/operations but won’t solve rocket‑launch bottlenecks or near‑term deployment timing — buildout still requires heavy capex and launches. Reuters: Launch bottleneck caution
- Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of earnings: unusual heavy call‑option volume and bullish flows show investors are positioning for upside into late‑April results, boosting short‑term momentum but increasing volatility risk. Barchart: Unusual options volume
- Negative Sentiment: Reputational / operational risk: a worker death at an Oregon fulfillment center has drawn renewed safety scrutiny that could lead to media, regulatory or labor attention. TipRanks: Worker death
- Negative Sentiment: High capex and margin pressure: multiple write‑ups warn Amazon’s multi‑year AI/data‑center buildout and satellite ambitions require massive spending that could compress near‑term margins and cash flow. Fortune: Capex & hardware risk
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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