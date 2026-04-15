Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $296.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $165.29 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,899,239. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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