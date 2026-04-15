Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORKA. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $50.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

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Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ORKA opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -0.54.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $312,593.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,765 shares of company stock worth $849,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORKA. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

More Oruka Therapeutics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Guggenheim reaffirmation

Guggenheim reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. BTIG price target raise

BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. HC Wainwright price target raise

HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. HC Wainwright estimates

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental context: ORKA is near its 52-week high (52‑week range $7.62–$67.50), has a market cap ~ $3.3B and a negative P/E (loss-making), and recently beat EPS estimates for the last quarter—factors that make analyst upgrades more impactful but underscore ongoing operating losses.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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