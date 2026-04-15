Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Hub Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hub Group

Hub Group Price Performance

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

HUBG stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,588,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,424,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 138.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 661,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,465,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,673,000 after acquiring an additional 501,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,557.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 505,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 491,958 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc (NASDAQ: HUBG) is a leading supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. Founded in 1971 as Hub City Terminals and renamed Hub Group in 1978, the company completed its initial public offering in 2007. Over the decades, Hub Group has developed a comprehensive multimodal transportation network, leveraging partnerships with major rail carriers and an extensive drayage fleet to offer cost-efficient, sustainable shipping alternatives.

The company operates through two primary segments: Intermodal and Transportation Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.