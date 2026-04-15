Zacks Research Upgrades Insperity (NYSE:NSP) to “Hold”

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insperity in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

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Insperity Price Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.95 and a beta of 0.39. Insperity has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $84.85.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 160,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $3,715,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 972,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,016.64. The trade was a 19.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,869,000 after acquiring an additional 274,198 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 542,709 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after acquiring an additional 182,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after acquiring an additional 859,326 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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