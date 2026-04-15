JAN (NYSE:JAN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of JAN (NYSE:JAN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

JAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JAN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on JAN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JAN in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.27.

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JAN Price Performance

Insider Activity at JAN

Shares of NYSE:JAN opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.16. JAN has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

In related news, Director Katherine M. Sandstrom acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. This represents a 180.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey H. Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 187,000 shares of company stock worth $3,740,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JAN News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JAN this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Bank of America coverage

Bank of America started coverage with a “Buy” rating and a $29 price target, signaling a meaningful upside view vs. recent levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank issued a “Sector Outperform” and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Scotiabank coverage

Scotiabank issued a “Sector Outperform” and $28 price target, another bullish institutional signal that reinforces the consensus upgrade momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Cantor Fitzgerald initiation

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage (Overweight, $27 PT), adding to the rotation of sell‑side attention and increasing visibility among institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan set an “Overweight” rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. JPMorgan note

JPMorgan set an “Overweight” rating with a $26 target — supportive but a smaller implied upside versus other banks, so it likely reinforces interest without materially changing the consensus view. Negative Sentiment: Key fundamentals and risk signals remain: JAN has a negative trailing P/E (losses), a beta above 2 (higher volatility), and a relatively small spread between the current level and its 1‑year high — factors that can amplify downside on negative news. No link

About JAN

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Upon completion of this offering, we will be the only U.S. publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the senior housing sector and the only U.S. publicly traded REIT whose entire portfolio is owned and operated under RIDEA structures. We have an initial portfolio consisting of 34 senior housing communities, comprised of 10,422 units as of December 31, 2025. Our communities are located primarily in major retirement markets across 10 states, with units in Florida and Texas representing 69% of the total units as of December 31, 2025.

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