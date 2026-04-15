Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 376 million during the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a positive return on equity of 44.15% and a negative net margin of 73.62%.
Proteome Sciences Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of PRM opened at GBX 1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03. Proteome Sciences has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -179.32.
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