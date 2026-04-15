Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.04) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 376 million during the quarter. Proteome Sciences had a positive return on equity of 44.15% and a negative net margin of 73.62%.

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PRM opened at GBX 1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03. Proteome Sciences has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -179.32.

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Further Reading

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.

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