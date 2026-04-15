Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Stock Position Lifted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 4.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

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