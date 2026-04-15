Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Split Rock Private Trading & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.08 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.38 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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