Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 5,059 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of lululemon athletica worth $58,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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lululemon athletica Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $160.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.28. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $143.96 and a 12 month high of $340.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. lululemon athletica’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,116. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, with a total value of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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