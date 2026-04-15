Contrasting Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) and Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Orient Overseas International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator 17.06% 6.35% 3.47% Orient Overseas International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Navigator pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Orient Overseas International pays an annual dividend of $7.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Navigator pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navigator has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Navigator and Orient Overseas International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 1 4 0 2.80 Orient Overseas International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Navigator presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.13%. Given Navigator’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navigator is more favorable than Orient Overseas International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navigator and Orient Overseas International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $586.96 million 2.23 $100.12 million $1.48 13.56 Orient Overseas International $9.72 billion 1.23 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Orient Overseas International has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator.

Volatility & Risk

Navigator has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orient Overseas International has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Navigator beats Orient Overseas International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navigator

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Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services. It operates a fleet of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was formerly known as Isle of Man public limited company and changed its name to Navigator Holdings Ltd. in 2006. Navigator Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Orient Overseas International

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Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades. It is also involved in shipping and logistics software application development; container transport, equipment owning and leasing, container depot and warehousing, portfolio investment, trucking, ship owning, terminal operating, cargo consolidation and forwarding, liner and freight agency, property owning, and ship management businesses; operating of vessels; and provision of corporate and trucking services. In addition, the company offers AI and blockchain digital data on network applications, and platform design services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is a subsidiary of Faulkner Global Holdings Limited.

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