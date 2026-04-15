iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Holdings Lifted by Roberts Financial Services LLC

Roberts Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Roberts Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roberts Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,593.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

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iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

GOVT stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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