Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,142,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,872,000 after acquiring an additional 119,705 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 56,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TLH stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $105.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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