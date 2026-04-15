Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.23 and last traded at C$73.14, with a volume of 3459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$72.88.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.41.

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Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.3773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of FTSE Canada Domestic Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of Canadian large- and mid-capitalization stocks. To achieve its investment objective, the ETF employs a passive management, or indexing, investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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