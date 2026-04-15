Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 40,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 281,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.40. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: KWHIY) is a diversified Japanese conglomerate with core operations in shipbuilding, rolling stock, industrial machinery, aerospace and energy systems. The company traces its roots to 1896 when founder Shozo Kawasaki established a shipyard in Kobe, Japan. Today, the firm is headquartered in Kobe and Tokyo and is recognized as one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy equipment and engineering solutions.

In its marine division, Kawasaki Heavy Industries designs and constructs a broad range of vessels including LNG carriers, container ships and offshore support platforms.

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