Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 296806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Capital Southwest from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

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Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $61.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.37 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 45.46%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 128.18%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,457,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 885,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 129,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 460,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ: CSWC) is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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