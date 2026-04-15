Focus Universal, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Focus Universal, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 35,529 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 21,911 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,185 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Focus Universal Price Performance

FCUV traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,175. Focus Universal has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.53.

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Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Focus Universal had a negative return on equity of 348.74% and a negative net margin of 1,879.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Focus Universal in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Focus Universal Company Profile

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Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures smart instrumentation platform and device. It offers Ubiquitor, a wireless sensor device with a universal sensor node and gateway system that uses a computer or mobile device as the output display module that displays the readings of various sensor nodes. The company's universal smart instrumentation platform (USIP) utilizes mobile devices or computers to communicate with smart devices, such as sensors, instruments, probes, and controllers to monitor and control any functions.

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