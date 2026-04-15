Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $99.27, with a volume of 271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.96.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.65 and a 200 day moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $525.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 246,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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