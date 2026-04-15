United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $925.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $914.8824.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp set a $950.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on United Rentals from $1,123.00 to $1,041.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $972.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 30th.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $770.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $557.05 and a twelve month high of $1,021.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $800.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $848.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $11.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.86 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,498 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.89, for a total value of $1,184,753.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,872 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,996.08. The trade was a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.14, for a total value of $1,969,938.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,322.12. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,762,000 after purchasing an additional 631,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,711,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

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United Rentals, Inc (NYSE: URI) is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company’s product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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