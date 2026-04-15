iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Short Interest Up 79.4% in March

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 115,891 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the March 15th total of 64,615 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,778 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

THD opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $307.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THD. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,751,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 206,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,136,000. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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