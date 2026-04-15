Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,413 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,381,000 after purchasing an additional 382,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,581,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,729,000 after purchasing an additional 861,825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,214,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,502,000 after purchasing an additional 948,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,220 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EFV stock opened at $78.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

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