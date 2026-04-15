Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alcoa $AA

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2,281.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Zacks Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Trending Headlines about Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alcoa’s subsidiary set a plan to redeem all $219 million of its 6.125% notes due 2028 on May 15, 2026; management says the move enhances balance-sheet flexibility by taking higher-coupon paper off the books and simplifying maturity profile. Alcoa redemption press release

Alcoa’s subsidiary set a plan to redeem all $219 million of its 6.125% notes due 2028 on May 15, 2026; management says the move enhances balance-sheet flexibility by taking higher-coupon paper off the books and simplifying maturity profile. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports picked up the redemption announcement (wider distribution increases visibility and reduces information asymmetry for investors). Yahoo summary

Multiple reports picked up the redemption announcement (wider distribution increases visibility and reduces information asymmetry for investors). Positive Sentiment: Alcoa was featured by Jim Cramer as one of his “Iran war” trade ideas — such media endorsements can attract retail flows and short-term momentum. Cramer coverage

Alcoa was featured by Jim Cramer as one of his “Iran war” trade ideas — such media endorsements can attract retail flows and short-term momentum. Positive Sentiment: Zacks placed AA on Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists for both value and momentum on April 13, which may prompt interest from quant/value-focused funds and retail investors following Zacks screens. Zacks value list

Zacks placed AA on Rank #1 (Strong Buy) lists for both value and momentum on April 13, which may prompt interest from quant/value-focused funds and retail investors following Zacks screens. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a piece on analyst projections and key metrics ahead of Alcoa’s Q1 results — useful for modeling expectations but not new company-directed news. Zacks analytical preview

Alcoa Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of AA opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.70. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $75.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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